Mumbai, February 14: Xiaomi has launched its budget smartphone, Redmi A3, in India with new specifications, design and features. The Redmi A3 was reportedly scheduled to be launched on February 14, on Valentine's Day. The new smartphone comes with a premium-looking design and camera setup on the back. Xiaomi has reportedly introduced a unique design in the entry-level smartphone segment.

Redmi A3 is the successor of the previous Redmi A2 and Redmi A1 smartphones launched in 2023 and 2022, respectively. The new budget smartphone from Xiaomi has a "halo" design in smartphones like the Realme 12 Pro series, Lava Agni 2, and others. The smartphone comes with a large screen, battery and many other features. Google Pixel 8a Launch Date and Battery Specifications Leaked: Know More Details and Features Ahead of Launch.

Redmi A3 Launched in India With 6.71-Inch Display:

Redmi A3 launched in India - 6.71-inch HD+ 90Hz IPS LCD - MediaTek Helio G36 - 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM - 64GB/128GB storage - Android 13 Go Edition - 8MP dual rear camera, 5MP front - Side-mounted fingerprint sensor - 5000mAh/10W Price: 3GB/64GB - ₹7,299 4GB/128GB - ₹8,299 6GB/128GB… pic.twitter.com/TyHWpsynXt — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 14, 2024

Redmi A3 Display and Camera

According to the report by Gizmochina, the Redmi A3 comes with a 6.71-inch display and a "dewdrop" notch with 1650x720 HD+ resolution. The smartphone's display offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The device offers an 8-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a secondary sensor with a 0.08-megapixel resolution. Besides, the Redmi A3 offers a 5-megapixel front camera.

Redmi A3 Processor, RAM and Storage

Powering the Redmi A3 is the MediaTek Helio G36 processor, which offers good performance in the segment. According to the report by Financial Express, the device is introduced with up to 6GB RAM as well as 128GB ROM which the users can expand up to 1TB using a memory card.

Redmi A3 Battery and Other Features

Redmi A3 is launched in India with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging that can power up one or nearly two days on moderate usage. The smartphone comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 version, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band WiFi support, MIUI 14 based on Android 13, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB-C charging port. Samsung Likely To Launch Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Triple Foldable Smartphones Soon: Check Expected Specifications and Features of Samsung's Galaxy Z Series.

Redmi A3 Colours, Variants and Price

Redmi A3 is reportedly launched in three colour options - Midnight Black, Olive Green and Lake Blue. The Financial Express reported that the devices are launched with the following RAM and storage options: 3GB+64GB at Rs 7,299, 4GB+128GB at Rs 8,299, and 6GB+128GB at Rs 9,299. The report said the devices will officially arrive on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart and retail stores on February 23.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).