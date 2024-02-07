Mumbai, February 7: Redmi India recently introduced its new Redmi Note 13 Series, including Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, in India last month. Now, Redmi plans to launch its Redmi A3 on Valentine's Day. Xiaomi will unveil its upcoming Redmi A series in India soon; however, the company may first start with its Redmi A3.

According to the report by Gizmochina, Xiaomi will unveil its Redmi A3 in India on Valentine's Day on February 14, 2024. The new Redmi device will have a new display, battery and premium Halo design in India. The report said the Redmi A3 will have a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support and a 90Hz refresh rate display. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre-Booking Starts on February 8 at 12 PM, Sale To Go Live on February 22; Know More Details.

Redmi A3 Specifications and Features

As per the Gizmochina report, the Redmi A3 will launch with a 6.71-inch LCD, a 13MP dual-camera setup on the back and an 8MP selfie camera. The upcoming smartphone will have a circular camera island with an image sensor and LED flash modules. According to the report, the device will be launched in green. According to other reports, the device will be launched with Helio G36 SoC.

The report said that the Redmi A3 will pack a MediaTek chipset. The device is expected to have 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. According to the report, the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi A3 will likely launch with the Android 13 Go Edition. Moreover, the Redmi A3 will reportedly launch in three colour options: Black, Green, and Blue. The report does not mention any other details about the price, specifications and features. Mobile Phone Manufacturing Increased to Estimated 'Rs 3,50,000 Crore' in 2022–23, Up '1,700%' in 10 Years and Exports Up '5,600%': MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The device is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack support, FM radio, Type-C port and Bluetooth 5.0 version support. Ahead of Valentine's Day, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will post more details about the Redmi A3, including its features, specifications, designs and other information.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2024 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).