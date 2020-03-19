Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition Specifications Leaked Online Via Geekbench Listing; Likely To Be Launched Soon

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi, the Chinese phone maker will be looking to raise the bars in the affordable premium smartphone space with a new device. To be called as Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, the smartphone is likely to get premium design and high-end specifications along with an affordable price tag. Though the details about the smartphone are scarce at this point, Geekbench listing has been leaked online revealing key specifications ahead of the launch. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Slated For Next Online Sale on March 24 Through Amazon India.

If the market rumours are to be believed, the Chinese smartphone giant will be offering some added camera zooming capabilities to this particular variant. The listing also reveals that the phone will be equipped with an 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 10 OS. It is also expected that the phone maker might employ the most powerful chipset, Snapdragon 865 SoC which will be accompanied by UFS 3.1 storage offering read speeds up to 750 Mbps.

The company is also expected to employ 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor on the Redmi K30 Pro, which is also seen on the recently launched Poco X2. However, the company is believed to use Mi CC9 Pro's camera system instead of a macro lens and wide-angle camera for the Pro Zoom version. So, we can expect up to 5x hybrid zoom camera system that could make the device slightly premium over the regular edition of the Redmi K30 Pro. Poco X2 Smartphone To Be Available Through Open Sale During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2020.

The company will be looking to keep Redmi K20 Pro's signature features untouched on the new model. The device could sport the motorised pop-up selfie camera along with embedded notification light. The Pro version of Redmi K30 will also be loaded with an in-display fingerprint reader.