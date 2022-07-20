Redmi has officially introduced a new smartphone in the K-Series - K50i 5G today in India. The handset is a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was launched in China this May. The device will go on sale on July 23, 2022, via the Amazon India website, during the Prime Day Sale. Buyers will get a 10 percent discount using ICICI Bank and SBI cards. Redmi K50i India Launch Today, Here’s How To Watch Live Stream.

Redmi K50i 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Redmi K50i 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Here’s a recap of the EXTREME Beast #RedmiK50i - ➡️ @MediatekIndia Dimensity 8100 ➡️ 144Hz Refresh rate ➡️ Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ➡️ 64MP Triple Camera ➡️ 67W Turbo Charge ➡️ Truly Global 5G#LiveExtreme pic.twitter.com/iztWsLBZ06 — Redmi India | Redmi K50i (@RedmiIndia) July 20, 2022

For optics, the Redmi K50i 5G gets a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

The handset packs a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster, a dual-stereo speaker that supports Dolby Atoms and a Liquid cooling 2.0 technology. The device runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13. Coming to the pricing, Redmi K50i 5G is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration.

