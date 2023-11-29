Mumbai, November 29: Xiaomi launched its most anticipated Redmi K70 Pro smartphone in China today, on November 29, 2023. Xiaomi introduced the new Redmi K70 Pro with a 6.67-inch display with 4,000nits of brightness and a thickness of 74.95mm. The device is the successor of Xiaomi's Redmi K60 which launched with premium specifications. Now, Xiaomi has unveiled all the features of its new model in China.

After introducing its Xiaomi 14 series in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the subsidiary of Xiaomi has launched its new Redmi K70 with the same premium processor. The device is launched with significant upgrades compared to the Redmi K60 series, which according to reports, was rebranded and launched as POCO F5 Pro globally. Check all the specifications and features of the newly launched Redmi K70 smartphone in China. POCO M6 Pro 5G New Variant Launched in India: Check Specifications and Price Details of Other Variants Here.

Redmi K70 and K70 Pro Specifications and Features:

Redmi K70 Pro has been introduced in China with 32% more CPU and 34% more GPU performance, scoring 2,247,800 AnTuTu Benchmarks. The device offers powerful performance with 34% reduced CPU power consumption and 38% reduced GPU power consumption. Xiaomi's new K70 Pro comes with "ice cooling" feature and a dedicated "back cooling flip" for the device to boost performance. Redmi K60 was launched with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and the K70 Pro was expected to launch with at least a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Instead, the company has launched the device with the third generation of Snapdragon 8 series processor. Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro Set To Launch on November 29 in China: Check Details Ahead of Launch.

According to the Gizchina report, the confirmed series models were to launch included the Redmi 70E, Redmi K70, and Redmi K70 Pro. The device was expected to launch with Hyper OS, a Bezel-free display, and new camera setup on the back. According to other reports, the cameras featured in the Redmi K70 series were expected support OIS and AI features. The primary camera was expected to be 50MP. The devices were expected to launch in three RAM and storage options: 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 24GB+1TB.

