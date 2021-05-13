Redmi India officially launched the Redmi Note 10S in the country. The handset is introduced as the latest addition to the Redmi Note 10 Series. The device will be available for sale in India on May 18, 2021 at 12 noon via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home and retail stores. The smartphone will be offered in Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black shades. The company also launched its Redmi Watch at Rs 3,999 which will be made available for sale on May 25, 2021 via Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart. Redmi Note 10S Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the device gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi Note 10S (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

MiFans, time we all have been waiting for is here! 😎 Presenting to you the #RedmiNote10S priced at only Rs.14,999. 🎉 Power through with #RedmiNote10S’s #SavagePerformance & #StunningCamera! 🥳 Get yours on https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ, Amazon & Retail Stores! I❤️#Redmi pic.twitter.com/wCsTacTN72 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 13, 2021

At the front, there is a 13MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calls. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 10S (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The device runs on the Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 operating system. The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger in the box. The company claims that the smartphone can be charged to 54 percent in just 30 minutes and 100 percent charge in 78 minutes. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, IR Blaster and more. Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Redmi Watch (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

On the other hand, the Redmi Watch comes with 11 sports modes, built-in GPS with precise navigation, sleep monitoring feature, 200+ watch faces, heart rate monitoring, 4 colour straps, guided breathing feature and a 1.4-inch full touch curved glass display. The Redmi Watch is also 5 ATM water-resistant.

