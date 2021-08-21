Xiaomi India expanded its Redmi Note 10 series by adding a new Cosmic Purple colour variant. It's the fourth colour that the Redmi Note 10S will now be available in, apart from Shadow Black, Frost White and Deep Sea Blue. The Chinese phone brand introduced the handset in two storage configurations - 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The phone is now available for sale in the country, with prices starting at Rs 14,999. The bigger 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 15,999. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device via the official Mi India website and Amazon.in. Mi Band 6 To Be Launched in India on August 26, 2021; Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

As a part of the launch offer, the handset is available with an instant discount of Rs 1000 for HDFC Bank customers on card transactions or no-cost EMI users via Amazon India marketplace and Mi.com. Apart from this, there's a cashback of Rs 400 cashback on payments done with MobiKwik via its official website. It's worth noting that shipping for the 6GB + 128GB model will commence From August 31, according to details specified on the website.

The #CosmicPurple variant of #RedmiNote10S has arrived and painted the universe purple! 🔮 Don't be purple-xed no more cause the #Savage is here to dye you purple! 💜 Grab it at 12PM just @₹14,999 on @amazonIN | https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo | Mi Home | Retail Stores pic.twitter.com/kaKgVZ7qZ9 — 61 11 7 41 23 23 43 7 23 2 - #ComingSoon (@RedmiIndia) August 18, 2021

The Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple colour variant gets similar specifications as that of the regular Redmi Note 10S. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It boasts a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The SoC is paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2021 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).