Redmi Note 11S India launch has been set for February 9, 2022. The handset is said to debut along with the Note 11 smartphone. Ahead of their launch, a tipster has revealed the prices of both models. According to Yogesh Brar, Redmi Note 11S is likely to be priced from Rs 16,999 or Rs 17,499. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 might cost Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,499 for the base variant. Redmi Note 11S Price & Full Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

If this information is to be believed, then Redmi Note 11S and Note 11 will be costlier than their predecessors. As a reminder, Redmi Note 10 & Note 10S were launched at Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 11S is likely to carry similar specifications as that of the Redmi Note 11 Pro. It is said to get a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, a 108MP quad rear camera, a 16MP selfie lens, Android 11, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the other side, Redmi Note 11 might sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 50MP quad rear camera module, a 13MP selfie snapper, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Redmi Note 11 is likely to run on Android 11 based MIUI 13.

