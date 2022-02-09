Redmi India has officially launched the Note 11 smartphone today in India. The company also launched the Note 11S, Smart Band Pro and Smart TV X43. Redmi Note 11S will go on sale on February 21, whereas the Note 11, SmartBand Pro and Smart TV X43 will be sold on February 11, February 14 and February 16, respectively. Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro & Redmi Smart TV X43 Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Redmi Note 11S is priced at Rs 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants cost Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively. Redmi Note 11 retails at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs 14,499 and Rs 15,999. Redmi Smart Band Pro gets a price tag of Rs 3,999. On the other hand, Redmi SmartTV X43 costs Rs 28,999.

Redmi Note 11 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It gets a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 13MP selfie camera. Redmi Note 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging.

Redmi Note 11S features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and sports a 108MP quad rear camera module. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

Redmi Smart Band Pro gets a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display, a 200mAh battery that offers 14 days of battery life, a PPG heart rate sensor, an ambient light sensor, 110 workout modes, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring and more. The Smart Band Pro also tracks menstrual cycles, perform breathing exercises and monitor stress levels.

Redmi Smart TV X43 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

On the other hand, the Redmi Smart TV X43 features a 43-inch4K FHD+ display with 4K resolution. It gets slim bezels, 30W speakers with Dolby Audio support and DTS Virtual:X technology. The smart TV runs on PatchWall UI with integrated support for IMDB. It also comes with HDMI 2.1 support with auto low latency mode.

