Redmi India is all set to launch the Note 11 smartphone today in the country. The company will also launch the Redmi Note 11S, Smart Band Pro and Smart TV X43 along with the Note 11 phone. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Redmi India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Redmi Note 11 To Debut Along With Note 11S on February 9, 2022.

Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S were launched in the global markets last month, and the Indian models are likely to carry similar specifications as them. The Note 11 could sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Redmi Note 11 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

The handset is said to be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128Gb of internal storage. It will get a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP snapper. The smartphone is likely to be priced at Rs 22,400 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant could retail at Rs 24,700.

Redmi Note 11S (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Redmi Note 11S is said to sport a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh snapper. It could be powered by a MediaTek 5G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Note 11S is rumoured to run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 OS.

Redmi Smart Band Pro (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Coming to Redmi Smart Band Pro, it is speculated to be priced below Rs 5,000. It is expected to feature a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, up to 14 days of battery life, 50+ watch faces, Bluetooth 5.0 support, iOS connectivity, music control and more.

Redmi Smart TV X43 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

On the other hand, Redmi Smart TV X43 will get a 43-inch immersive display with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support, 30W speakers with Dolby Audio. It is said to run on the latest version of PatchWall with IMDB integration. Apart from this no more features are known. Redmi Smart TV X43 could be priced lower than the Smart TV X50, which costs Rs 37,999.

