Redmi India has officially confirmed that it will host an event on March 9, 2022. During the event, the company will launch the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ models in the country. Both models were introduced in the global market earlier this year and now, they will make their way to India. Ahead of their launch, prices and the sale date of both models have been leaked online. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ India Launch Set for March 9, 2022.

According to a report from PassionateGeekz, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G model will be offered in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The former will be priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the latter will cost Rs 18,999.

#RedmiNote11Pro series will better the best pro-grade camera experience! 📸 Industry's highest #108MP camera. 📸 Class-leading @Samsung HM2 image sensor. 📸 Advanced 9-in-1 pixel binning technology. Witness how #BestGetsBetter on 9th March 2022. pic.twitter.com/ooeh3X2QN7 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 2, 2022

On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant will retail at Rs 23,999. The first sale of both smartphones will commence on March 15 via Amazon India, Mi Stores and other retail partners.

Both handsets are said to carry similar specifications as that of the global model. Redmi Note 11 Pro will get a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, a 108MP quad rear camera module, a 16MP front camera and more. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 108MP quad rear camera system, a 5,000mAh battery. Both models are said to run on Android 11 based MIUI 13 OS.

