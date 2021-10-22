Redmi is all set to launch the Note 11 Series in China on October 28, 2021. On Tuesday, the company released few posters of the same on Weibo revealing its launch date and time. As per the teasers, the event will commence at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). On Wednesday, the company also confirmed that Redmi Watch 2 will be launched along with Note 11 Series next week. Ahead of its launch, full specifications of Redmi Note 11 Series have been leaked online. Redmi Watch 2 To Be Launched Along With Redmi Note 11 Series Next Week.

As per a report from GizmoChina, Redmi Note 11 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset coupled with LPDDR4x RAM. The handset will come powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For photography, it might get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary snapper. At the front, there will be a 16MP snapper. Redmi Note 11 is likely to be priced from CNY 1,199.

Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, a 16MP front camera, a 108MP triple rear camera module. In addition to this, Redmi Note 11 Pro phone will get JBL tuned dual speakers, NFC and IR blaster and could be available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations. It could be priced from CNY 1,599.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is said to carry similar specifications as that of the Redmi Note 11 Pro except for the processor and fast charging support. The Note 11 Pro+ is rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and 120W fast charging. It might be offered in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB storage options and is likely to be priced from CNY 2,199.

