Redmi India has confirmed to launch the 11S smartphone on February 9, 2022. The company released a poster on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date along with the back panel. A dedicated microsite has also been set up on the Xiaomi India website, which is yet to announce key features of the phone. The launch event will commence on the above-mentioned date and will be streamed live via Redmi India's official YouTube channel. Redmi Smart TV 32-Inch & 43-Inch Models Launched in India From Rs 15,999.

According to the teaser, Redmi Note 11S can be seen in Blue colour. We also expect Redmi could introduce other shades. The poster also reveals a quad rear camera module with a 108MP primary lens.

. 𝙎𝙚𝙩 It's time to -R̵a̵i̵s̵e̵ ^ 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙖𝙧! We're bringing the all-new #𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲𝟭𝟭𝗦 on 09.02.2022. Join us as we gear up to #SetTheBar. ♥️ and 🔁 this tweet and help us share the word. Get 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲-fied: https://t.co/c7MZGkvOJf pic.twitter.com/AiO4nKFOQY — Redmi India - Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) January 24, 2022

According to a report from 91Mobiles, Redmi Note 11S will get a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP OmniVision macro lens and a 2MP bokeh shooter. Upfront, there could be a 13MP camera.

The handset might be powered by a MediaTek 5G SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is said to sport an IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Redmi Note 11S is likely to run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 OS. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect Redmi India to release a few more teasers before its launch.

