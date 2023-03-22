New Delhi, March 22 : Chinese tech maker Xiaomi is busy preparing to introduce its new Redmi Note 12 Turbo to expand its existing Note 12 series that’s having multiple launches around the world.

Xiaomi has already confirmed about the arrival of the new Redmi Note 12 Turbo in its home market. And now, the company has officially teased the Turbo’s design and announced its launch date on the official website. Read on to know more. India To Cross $10 Billion Worth Smartphone Exports in Financial Year 2022–23.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo – Specifications and Launch Date Details :

Redmi Note 12 Turbo will get powered by the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor. The launch date revealing official poster also reveals the back panel design of the handset, which shows of trendy and sleek styling in white and silver textured finish. iPhone 15 Pro Max Design Leak: Apple’s Upcoming Smartphone May Feature Thinnest Screen Bezels to Date.

The teaser image also reveals that the new upcoming phone will be offering a triple camera setup at its rear, which indicates a 64MP primary lens. The device also comes with dual speakers, a USB type-C port, a headphone jack as well as a probable IR blaster.

As per the earlier speculations, the Note 12 Turbo will be sporting a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,500 mAh battery pack with 67W charging support.

The company has revealed that the new upcoming Redmi Note 12 Turbo smartphone will be launched in China on March 28 at 7PM local time.

