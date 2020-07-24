Xiaomi's Sub-brand Redmi launched its Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India a couple of days ago. Today, the handset is all set to go on sale in the country. The phone will be made available at 12 noon through Amazon India & Xiaomi India's official website. The Redmi Note 9 will be offered in stunning three shades - Pebble Grey, Aqua Green & Arctic White. The fourth colour variant 'Scarlet Red' will go on sale for the first time on August 6 during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 11,999; to Go on Sale on July 24 via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display with a resolution of 2340X1080 pixels. The mobile phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor.

Introducing the all-new #RedmiNote9 - the #UndisputedChampion! 😎 🎮 India's 1⃣st @MediaTek Helio G85 processor 📸 Superior 48 MP Quad Camera ⚡️ 5020mAh High Capacity Battery & more! ❤️ From ₹11,999 On sale on 24th July at 12 noon! Get notified now: https://t.co/vTWfSaUxfe pic.twitter.com/qM6Fup4eGo — Redmi India - #RedmiNote9 is Here! (@RedmiIndia) July 20, 2020

At the front, there is a 13MP Snapper for clicking selfies & attending video calls. The smartphone comes packed with a massive 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging facility.

Redmi Note 9 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, the undisputed champion will be offered in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 9 Camera (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Additionally, the handset gets connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm audio headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB & 64GB model whereas 4GB & 128GB, 6GB & 128GB variants cost Rs 13,999 & Rs 14,999 respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).