Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due To Complete Lockdown in India To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Photo Credits Xiaomi India)

The latest offerings from Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro were introduced in the country a couple of weeks ago. The newest budget offering - Redmi Note 9 Pro is slated to go on sale today in India at 12 pm IST. The smartphone received an extraordinary response from the audience during its first sale. Redmi Note 9 Pro Online Sale Today in India at 12 pm IST Via Amazon & Mi.com; Check Prices & Offers.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was also supposed to go on sale for the first time in India on March 25. However, the company has decided to postpone the sale as of now. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed this through its Redmi India official Twitter account. The first sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India has been delayed indefinitely because of the current lockdown situation in the country.

The phone maker went ahead and blamed the recent state lockdown situation throughout the country for fighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The company has confirmed that the sale date has been postponed to a later date, without providing any other detail. However, the company will definitely provide a prior hand information about the sale once the phone is available for retail or the situation in the country improves.