Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 Pro will be again made available for sale today in India. The sale will commence at 12 pm via Amazon India & Mi.com. The smartphone will be offered with double data benefits for Airtel users on Rs 298 & Rs 398 prepaid recharges, several discounts, cashback options on different banks & no-cost EMI choice. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Smartphone To Go On Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST Via Amazon India & Mi.com; Check Prices & Offers.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For clicking photographs, the smartphone flaunts a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies & video calls, there is a 16MP front shooter. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, the handset comes packed with a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The mobile phone will be available in two variants- 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Colour options include - Aurora Blue, Glacier White & Interstaller White. The device runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system. Redmi Note 9 Pro costs Rs 13,999 for 4GB & 64GB whereas the 6GB & 128GB is priced at Rs 16,999.

