Reliance Industries Limited officially announced its JioPhone Next 5G at its Annual General Meeting 2021 (AGM) event today. The company has partnered with the global tech giant 'Google' to launch the affordable smartphone. The device will come with features like a Voice assistant, language translation, a smart camera with augmented reality filters and more. Reliance AGM 2021: Jio 5G Service, JioPhone 5G & JioBook Expected To Be Launched Today; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The smartphone will be available on September 10, 2021 on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Jio will use Google Cloud's cutting-edge technologies to power Jio's 5G solutions.

JioPhone Next (Photo Credits: Reliance)

As per a report the smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset with decent RAM and internal storage.

It will feature both rear and front cameras. Other features could include a 2,000mAh battery and Android Go.

