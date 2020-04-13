Reliance-Backed Fynd Launches 'Corona Striker' Game to Spread Awareness About COVID-19

Corona Striker Game (Photo Credits: YouTube Video Grab)

Mumbai, April 13: The retail tech platform Fynd on Monday announced a new, hyper-casual game called ‘Corona Striker as part of its "Save the World" social initiative to spread awareness about coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

In the game, the player battles with the virus monster to prevent the infection from taking over the world. The COVID-19 social awareness messages are weaved in throughout the game to communicate healthy self-care practices to the engaged player. Apple Books 'AppleCoronavirus.com' Domain; Google Joins Apple To Help Governments & Health Agencies To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic.

"With ‘Corona Striker', we are sharing socially relevant information in an appealing framework to encourage more people to practice social distancing, and to stay safe and healthy," said Farooq Adam, Co-founder at Fynd.

Watch Game Trailer:

According to the company, the game is completely ad-free. The Applied Machine Learning (AML) team at Fynd came up with the concept of Corona Striker.

The team works on building AI-based systems for Fynd and has recently launched products such as EraseBG, GlamAR, etc. that re-imagine eCommerce and retail. Apple Maps To Display Coronavirus Testing Sites Soon.

"We want people to have a positive experience and be receptive to disease prevention communication," Pradeep Tiwari, Principal Architect at Fynd said in a statement.

Reliance Industries Ltd last year acquired a majority 87.6 per cent stake in fashion ecommerce platform Fynd for nearly 295 crore.