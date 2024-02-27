Mumbai, February 27: US-based chip company Qualcomm reportedly has confirmed to work with Reliance Jio on its new 5G-enabled Jio Phone. Jio Phones are popular among Indian consumers who prefer budget smartphones and the latest services. The collaboration will introduce a Jio Phone with a Qualcomm by the end of 2024. The reports said that the upcoming phone from Reliance Jio will be launched under Rs 9,000.

Currently, the Mobile World Congress 2024 event is ongoing in Barcelona, Spain, and many companies have shared their gadgets and plans to launch their devices or services in the coming months. The Reliance Jio and Qualcomm collaboration will mark the launch of a new entry-level smartphone for customers by the end of 2024. MWC 2024: HFCL and MediaTek Partner To Help Indian Telecom Operators Address Last-Mile 5G Connectivity Challenges.

According to the report by Moneycontrol, Qualcomm is working with Reliance Jio, a top Indian telecom operator and other OEM manufacturers, to bring the phone to the country. The report said that the executives of Qualcomm said that a "gigabit 5G smartphone device will support 5G standalone architecture", currently offered by Reliance's Jio. The report further highlighted that the device will be powered by a low-cost customised processor using the "SA-2Rx" capabilities. It also added that the Jio Phone will be capable of "gigabits speeds on a 5G network".

The report said that the company wants to give the "full 5G experience" to customers looking for affordable mobile phones. Reliance Jio and Qualcomm's collaboration to produce new smartphones will mainly focus on the customers transitioning from the 4G technology to the latest 5G technology. The Qualcomm VP and GM of Headsets, Christ Patrick, said they want to make the transition "frictionless" and provide the products "optimised for the handset developers, telcos and the end consumers". PhonePe’s Indus Appstore Crosses '1Lakh' Downloads Within Three Days of Launch.

The report said that Qualcomm believes the transition from 4G to affordable 5G smartphones in India and globally will result in market shifts. The executives of Qualcomm reportedly said that a sub-$99 5G smartphone could reach about 2.8 billion globally, including Indians.

