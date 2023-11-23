San Francisco, November 23: Sam Altman and OpenAI disagreement led to the OpenAI board firing him on November 17, 2023. Following this incident, Greg Brockman resigned from his post in protest. For a days, there have been news reports about the OpenAI board accusation and "lack of candour" in the communication by Sam Altman that led to sacking. When Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stepped up and hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to lead a new AI research team, the employees threatened to leave OpenAI unless they reinstated Sam Altman as CEO.

Amid the intense protest and OpenAI drama, the board also announced the hire of Emmett Shear, former Twitch CEO, to run the operations as OpenAI Interim CEO. But all these failed when the OpenAI board felt compelled to invite Sam Altman as the CEO of a new board. According to the latest reports, Sam Altman sacked the board members who fired him, and replaced with new members employee's rebellion. OpenAI Researchers Warned Board of Directors About Powerful Artificial Intelligence Discovery That Could ‘Threaten Humanity’ Ahead of Sam Altman’s Ouster: Report.

Sam Altman Fired OpenAI Board Members Except One:

After Sam Altman returned as CEO, he sacked all the board members except Adam D'Angelo, the CEO of Quora. According to the NDTV report, Adam will be joined by Bret Taylor and Larry Summers. Bret Taylor is an ex-salesforce co-CEO, and Larry Summers is a former US Treasury Secretary. The report further said that Larry Summers told Bloomberg News that ChatGPT would replace what doctors do before it changes what nurses do. He also mentioned hearing symptoms and making diagnoses. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says 'AI Is Only a Means, Not an End' After Sam Altman’s Return to OpenAI.

According to the report, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman will soon return as OpenAI board members. The report said that six new members will join him. The five-day intense disagreement and criticisms have been finally come to an end. Sam Altman will continue as OpenAI CEO of a new board and work towards the Generative AI and future ChatGPT versions.

