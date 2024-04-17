New Delhi, April 17: Samsung on Wednesday launched a new range of artificial intelligence (AI) TVs in India, which includes -- Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs.

The Neo QLED 8K, the Neo QLED 4K, and the OLED range start from Rs 319,990, Rs 139,990, and Rs 164,990, respectively. All three include two models in their portfolio. The Neo QLED 8K comes in sizes of 65, 75, and 85 inches, the Neo QLED 4K comes in sizes of 55, 65, 75, 85 and 98 inches, and the OLED TV comes in sizes of 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. Samsung Electronics To Expand Global Semiconductor Supply Chain Following Subsidy of USD 6.4 Billion From US Government, Says Report.

"Our 2024 range of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs redefine the home entertainment experience and offer new innovations across accessibility, sustainability and enhanced security with the power of AI," JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said in a statement.

According to the company, the 2024 Neo QLED 8K, New QLED 4K and OLED TVs are designed to connect with a smart ecosystem immediately upon setup. "With the launch of our new range of AI-powered 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs and OLED TVs, we are confident of extending our market leadership in India," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP, Visual Display Business, Samsung India. Haier Launches New Smart QLED TV Series ‘S800QT’ in Four Variants in India; Check Price and Specifications.

In addition, the company said that the new AI TVs provide a highly personalised experience with apps and platforms. With the latest addition of widgets, TV screens are now personalised dashboards that allow users to easily monitor home status, camera feeds, energy usage, weather updates and more, it added.

