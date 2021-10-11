Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is rumoured to introduce a new smartphone under its A series called A13 5G. Ahead of its launch, renders, price and specifications of the handset have been leaked online by a known tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with Zoutons. Leaked renders showcased a waterdrop notch design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a plastic frame and a rear panel. It also showcases a triple rear camera setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. Samsung W22 5G Scheduled To Launch on October 13 in China.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is likely to be priced at $290 (approximately Rs 21,815) in the US and Canada. It is tipped to come in Blue, Black, Red and White shades. As per the tipster, the Galaxy A13 5G is said to feature a 6.48-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The handset is speculated to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

For optics, it could get a 50MP main camera with Samsung's ISOCELL JN1 sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP depth snapper. It is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB.

