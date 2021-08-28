Samsung has launched the Galaxy A21 Simple SCV49 smartphone in Japan. The newly introduced smartphone is quite different from the Galaxy A21 that went official globally in April 2020. It comes with a notched display, Exynos SoC, a single-rear camera and more. It gets thick bezels all around. The phone comes in two colours and a single configuration. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Confirmed For September 1, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple (Photo Credits: Samsung Japan)

The Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple is priced at JPY 22,000 which is around Rs 14,700. The colour options include Black and White. It is slated to go on sale in Japan from September 9, 2021. Presently, there is no information about its global availability.

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple sports a 5.8-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884B SoC, which is clubbed with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. There's also a provision for memory expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple (Photo Credits: Samsung Japan)

In terms of specifications, the phone gets a 13MP sensor at the rear. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie shooter housed under the notch. It runs on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. The phone packs a 3,600mAh battery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).