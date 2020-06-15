Samsung Galaxy A21s Confirmed to Be Launched in India on June 17

New Delhi, June 15: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Monday confirmed that Galaxy A21s will launch in India on June 17. The device may come in Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 range and would be sold across Samsung's offline and online channels. The device will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity O display, 48MP quad camera and a 5000mAh battery. Galaxy A21 is likely to come in two variants - 4/64GB and 6/64GB. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20+ & Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Introduced; Pre-booking Starts from June 19.

Galaxy A21s will be Samsung's fourth Galaxy A Series smartphone to arrive in India this year. Samsung earlier launched Galaxy A51, A71 and A31 in India, which did quite well. Galaxy A51 has emerged as a global best seller, according to Strategy Analytics.

Awesomeness that goes on and on! The new Samsung #GalaxyA21s is coming your way. Follow this space to know more. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/YOuShYFeIF — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 15, 2020

Galaxy A21s will be Samsung's fourth smartphone to launch in India since the nationwide lockdown saw relaxation last month. The phone packs a large 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs Android 10 with One UI on top.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).