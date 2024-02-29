Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features

New Delhi, February 29: Samsung is preparing up for expanding its Galaxy A series with the upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, alongside its sibling, the Galaxy A55 5G, has been spotted on various international certification sites, hinting at their imminent launch.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G specifications and price have been leaked and is surfacing online ahead of its official launch. The leak suggests that the device will be positioned in the mid-range smartphone segment. The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is expected to be priced at Euro 379 (approximately Rs 34,000) for the 6GB RAM variant and the 8GB RAM variant might come with a price tag of Euro 449 (approximately Rs 40,000). Meta Llama 3 Release Date: Meta To Introduce Its New AI Language Model ‘Llama 3’ in July, Says Report.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is anticipated to come with a 6.6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy A35 5G is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1380 processor, which might perform seamlessly for everyday tasks and some gaming. The smartphone is rumoured to be available in two variants, one with 6GB of RAM and another with 8GB of RAM. Both the variants is expected to offer storage options of 128GB and 256GB. Users might have a choice to expand the storage up to 1TB through a microSD slot. Samsung Galaxy Ring Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Galaxy A35 5G camera setup is expected to feature a triple camera system on the rear, which might include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 13MP front-facing camera. The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is said to come with a 5000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging. The Galaxy A35 5G is also rumoured to run on the latest Android 14 OS and may come with an IP67 certification for protection against dust and water.

