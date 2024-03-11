New Delhi, March 11: Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A series with the launch of its smartphones in India, the Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55. The Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 come with the latest specifications and features for its customers. The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55 is expected to come under the mid-range smartphone segment in India.

As per the information available in the official website, Samsung will offer a new security feature in the Galaxy A series known as Samsung Knox Vault, which includes in its new models Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. The new security feature will safeguard the most essential information on the smartphones that, include lock screen credentials like lock patterns, passwords and PIN numbers. The Galaxy A series also comes with Auto Blocker, an optional set of safety precautions to prevent unauthorised apps from being installed in smartphones. Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Price, Features and Other Details.

Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55 Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55 feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The display of the smartphones comes with Vision Booster and has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones run on One UI 6 based on the latest Android 14 operating system and will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A35 5G comes with an Exynos 1380 processor and the Galaxy A55 5G is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor. The Samsung Galaxy A35 comes in three variants that include 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The Samsung Galaxy A55 also comes with three variants that include 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options. OnePlus Nord CE4 Launch Confirmed for April 1; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming OnePlus Smartphone.

The Galaxy A35 has a triple camera setup that comes with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor and a 13MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy A55 also have a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle, a 5MP macro sensor and a 32MP sensor front camera. The price of these smartphones is yet to be announced.

