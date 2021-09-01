Samsung India has officially launched the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone today in the country. The handset is now available for sale on Amazon India, Samsung.com and other retails outlets. The device was first launched in the UK last month and the Indian model carries similar features and specifications. Customers purchasing the Galaxy A52s smartphone will get a cashback of Rs 3,000, up to Rs 14,200 off on exchange deals, up to Rs 1,250 Amazon Pay Gift Card with Citi Credit EMI transactions, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

#GalaxyA52s5G is the latest awesome in town! With Snapdragon 778G (6nm) processor and 120Hz sAMOLED display, #GalaxyA52s5G will take your gaming experience to an all new level. pic.twitter.com/1C1vswQ3na — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 1, 2021

For photography, it sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro snapper and a 5MP telephoto shooter. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 5G and 4G LTE. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 37,499.

