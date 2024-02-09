New Delhi, February 9: Samsung is likely to expand its smartphone lineup with the anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35. These two smartphone models are expected to debut in the markets soon as of their rumoured renders have been leaked, hinting at an imminent release.

According to a report of Gizmochina, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 leaked specifications and features are surfacing now. These rumoured information might provide key information about the features and specifications of both smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are expected to come in three colour variants: Awesome Navy, Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Lilac. Both smartphones will likely have a similar design featuring a punch-hole display and a triple camera setup with an LED flash on the rear. Redmi A3 Launch on February 14; Check Leaked Specifications and Details of Upcoming Redmi Smartphone Ahead of Launch on Valentine's Day.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, and the Samsung Galaxy A35 may feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen. Both displays are expected to support FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A55 will likely powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and the Galaxy A35 could be equipped with the Exynos 1480 chipset. Both smartphones are expected to run on One UI 6 based on Android 14. itel P55 With up to ‘24GB RAM’ and itel P55+ With up to ‘16GB RAM’ Launched in India; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features of New itel Smartphones.

Consumers can expect up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage on both smartphones. The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 is anticipated to come with a 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging capabilities. The Galaxy A55 is expected to have a front camera with a 32MP sensor. The rear camera setup of Galaxy A55 might include a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro sensor. The Galaxy A35 may come with a 13-megapixel front camera and a rear triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro sensor.

