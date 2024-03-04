New Delhi, March 4: Samsung has launched its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G in India. The new smartphone of the Galaxy F series is expected to come in the budget smartphone segment with the latest features and specifications for its users.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G showcases Samsung's attention to style and functionality. The smartphone boasts a sleek and slim design. The Galaxy F15 5G will have three colour variants: Jazzy Green, Ash Black and Groovy Violet. Moto X50 Ultra: Motorola To Introduce Its First AI Smartphone, May Compete With Samsung Galaxy S24, Says Report.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, which is expected to deliver smooth multitasking experiences. The Galaxy F15 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The display of the F15 5G also supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G runs on Android 14. The Galaxy F15 features a 6000 mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to offer four generations of Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

The camera setup of Galaxy F15 5G includes a 50MP primary rear camera with a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone comes with a 13MP front-facing camera with a fixed focus feature. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G offers 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. Customers have the option to choose between 4GB or 6GB of RAM, depending on their needs. Additional features of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G include a Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Bluetooth v5.3 and Wifi. X New Features: Elon Musk-Owned Microblogging App Introduces New Features for Users; Check More Details.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Price

When it comes to pricing, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is positioned as a budget-friendly smartphone. As per reports, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at Rs 16,999. The sale of the smartphone will begin today at 7 PM on Flipkart.

