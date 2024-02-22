New Delhi, February 22: Samsung is preparing to introduce its new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G soon. The Galaxy F15 5G is anticipated to be a successor to the previously launched Samsung Galaxy F14 5G. The Galaxy F15 5G is expected to come with updated features and specifications for its users. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to come under the entry-level smartphone.

As per a report of Times of India, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy F15 5G on March 4. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G has been also spotted on benchmarking and certification websites, indicating its imminent arrival. The expected price of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G might be around Rs 15,000, as per a report of Gadgets360. Google To Pause Its Gemini AI From Generating Images Due to Inaccuracies, Will Launch Improved Version Soon.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, which might provide efficient performance. The Galaxy F15 5G is also expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone may deliver vibrant visuals with a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. The Galaxy F15 5G is said to boast a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, along with a 50MP main camera under the triple rear camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G might also include an ultrawide and macro shooter for clicking quality images. Meta Expands Instagram’s Creator Marketplace to Eight New Markets, Including India, To Help More Brands and Creators Work Together on Partnerships.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery and will likely support a 25W charging capability. The Galaxy F15 5G is also expected to include the "Voice Focus" feature, which is found in higher-end Galaxy A-series models. This feature is expected to reduce the background noise during calls for clearer communication. Reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G could be the first in its segment to get four generations of Android updates with the latest features and security enhancements for its users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2024 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).