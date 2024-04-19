It was last month that Samsung introduced the Galaxy F15 5G smartphone in India with a starting price of Rs. 12,999. Now, the South Korean tech giant has silently added a new 8GB RAM variant in the Galaxy F15 lineup, giving more options to customers in the pocket-friendly segment. With the latest addition, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G phone is now available in 3 configurations – 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM & 8GB RAM. All of them come clubbed with onboard storage of 128GB. As for the pricing, the new 8GB RAM variant of the Galaxy F15 comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The 5G smartphone can be had in three colour options – Ash Black, Groovy Violet and Jazz Green. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Likely To Launch Soon in India.

Galaxy F15 5G New 8GB variant (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The new 8G variant of the Galaxy F15 5G can be purchased online through Flipkart and offline retail outlets. As a part of the launch offer, Samsung is also bundling a few offers on the new variant. Interested customers can get Rs. 1000 off on HDFC bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions. There’s also an extra Rs. 2000 off that is inclusive of cashback or coupon. Customers have another option to avail an exchange bonus under the trade-in scheme.

Samsung’s Galaxy F15 5G smartphone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone employs a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC now paired with up to 8GB of RAM (previously it was only up to 6GB of RAM) and 128GB of onboard storage. It uses a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery with support for 25W wired charging.

For photography, there’s a triple camera module placed on the left corner aligned in a straight line. The setup features a 50MP primary sensor along with a 5MP ultra-wide-lens and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It runs on OneUI based on Android 14. The company has committed to providing four years of OS updates and five years of security patches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).