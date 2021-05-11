Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is expected to launch its Galaxy F52 5G phone soon. Ahead of the launch, its images and pricing have been leaked by a tipster on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. Pseudonym Digital has shared that the Galaxy F52 5G will be priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,900). The tipster also shared the images of the phone which reveals its rear camera setup, punch-hole display and more. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Phone To Be Powered By Snapdragon 750G SoC: Report.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G (Photo Credits: Instant Digital Weibo)

The leaked images of the phone are in line with the Google Play Console and China's TENAA certification listings. Previously leaked specifications of the device include a 6.5-inch FHD+ TFT display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a 4,500mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup and more.

As per the leaked images, the handset will get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grill. Moreover, the phone is likely to get 25W fast charging support. As of now, the company has not announced the launch date of the Galaxy F52 5G handset. We expect Samsung to release a few teasers before its official launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2021 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).