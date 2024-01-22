New Delhi, January 22: Samsung is gearing up to expand its smartphone products with the anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G and Samsung Galaxy M55 5G. These upcoming smartphones from Samsung have been the center of rumours and certifications, hinting at their upcoming introduction to the Indian market. With the model number SM-E556B, the Galaxy F55 5G has already made an appearance on BIS India, suggesting its upcoming debut in the country.

As per a report by PCQuest, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G and Samsung Galaxy M55 5G are expected to launch soon. The BIS listing does not confirm specific features of the smartphones. The Galaxy F55 5G was also seen at the WiFi Alliance last week. The Galaxy M55 5G, in particular, has gained attention due to its appearance on Geekbench, revealing some of its potential capabilities. Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Likely To Launch Soon in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+; Know Other Expected Features and Specifications of Samsung’s Upcoming Rugged Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G and Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is expected to be an upgrade to its predecessor, the Galaxy F54, which features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy F55 5G is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC or higher. The Galaxy F55 5G might come with a256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM or higher. The smartphone is also expected to have a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor or higher. For the Galaxy F55 5G, customers can anticipate hardware updates and software improvements too. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC To Launch on February 22; Know Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price Ahead of Launch.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is rumoured to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU, which might include an integrated X62 5G modem and an Adreno 644 GPU. This chipset is also used in other notable smartphones like the Honor 90 and the Moto Razr 40. The Geekbench listing suggested that the Galaxy M55 5G might come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 14.

