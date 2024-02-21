New Delhi, February 21: Samsung is expected to expand its smartphone lineup, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G. The upcoming Galaxy M15 5G will likely come with advanced features and specifications in the mid-range smartphone segment. Tech enthusiasts and Samsung fans might be waiting for the official announcement and global launch of the Galaxy M15 5G.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G has successfully passed through the FCC certification process. The certification indicates the imminent global launch of the Galaxy M15 5G. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G has also secured several other certifications that include the Bureau of Indian Standards, Dekra (Europe) and SafetyKorea. Realme 12+ 5G Likely To Launch Soon; Know Expected Specifications, Features and Design of Upcoming Realme Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The smartphone might run on Android 14 and will likely come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is expected to support the 5G band n66 with the latest network technology. The smartphone is anticipated to feature Dual-band Wi-Fi capabilities with 5GHz and 2.4GHz frequencies and Bluetooth functionality. Realme 12 Plus New Model Teased To Launch Soon in India; Know More Details Here.

The Galaxy M15 5G is listed with a battery model EB-BM156ABY, which suggests the inclusion of 25W fast charging technology. The battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is speculated to be around 5,880mAh, which may be rounded to 6,000mAh. The Galaxy M15 5G is expected to come with similar specifications to the Galaxy A15 to some extent. The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G might come equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy M15 5G is also expected to feature a camera setup similar to the Galaxy A15. The M15 5G might come with a 50MP primary sensor with a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

