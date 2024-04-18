Mumbai, April 18: Samsung launched its two smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M15, on April 8, 2024. Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy M Series smartphone line by introducing the Galaxy M15 5G and Galaxy M55 5G smartphones at starting prices of Rs 12,999 and Rs 26,999. Now, a report says that Samsung will introduce another smartphone in its popular M Series called the 'Samsung Galaxy M35 5G'.

According to a report by Times of India, the Samsung M35 5G was spotted on the Geekbench, confirming the imminent launch in India. The report said South Korean consumer electric and smartphone companies have already begun updating their smartphone lineups in 2024. Samsung has already introduced its brand new Galaxy AI-powered Samsung Galaxy S series, including Galaxy S24 5G, Galaxy S24 Plus 5G, and Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, in India. The report also emphasised that the smartphone company launched Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 in India. Vivo V30e Launch in India Teased Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of New Vivo Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Processor and GPU (Expected)

Samsung is expected to bring its new Galaxy M35 5G in India with Exynos 1380 chipset, said the report. The Geekbench listing reportedly showed the "SMM35B" as the model number of the new Samsung smartphone, with 656 as single-core test points and 1976 as multi-core test points. As per the report, the Geekbench also mentioned that the smartphone has details like four Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz. It is also said to be introduced with Cortex A55, which would be clocked at 2.0GHz. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is expected to pack a Mali G68 GPU (Graphics Processing Unit). Realme C65 5G Launch Teased: New Realme Entry-Level Smartphone Coming Soon in India Under Rs 10,000; Check More Details.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is expected to feature a 6GB RAM and Android 14-powered operating system. The Galaxy M35 5G is expected to offer mid-range performance that would justify the price tag. In the coming days, other details about the camera, battery, storage, and others will be leaked ahead of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G launch date.

