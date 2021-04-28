New Delhi: Expanding its Galaxy M-series, South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new 5G-ready smartphone -- Galaxy M42 5G -- in India, starting at Rs 21,999. The smartphone comes in two storage models that includes a 6GB+128GB variant and a 8GB+128GB variant, priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. The company said that as part of an introductory offer, users can purchase Galaxy M42 5G at a special price of Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively, on Samsung.com and Amazon sale in May. The 5G-ready smartphone will also be available with select retail stores. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

"Samsung has the largest number of 5G devices globally and with the launch of Galaxy M42 5G, we are launching our first mid-range 5G smartphone in India," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement. "All this makes Galaxy M42 5G the perfect 5G smartphone for our young millennials and Gen Z consumers who thrive on speed and comprehensive performance," said Babbar.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Heads up, Monster fans! You’re about to enter a new era of speed. Meet the all new #SamsungM42 5G, our #FastestMonster out there. Loaded with jaw dropping specs like a blazing fast Snapdragon 750G 5G processor for 5G speeds, pic.twitter.com/mSTrPFVBdd — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 28, 2021

The 6.6-inch smartphone with AMOLED Infinity-U display is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and also sports a 5000mAh battery. Galaxy M42 5G comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports One UI 3.1 interface. The smartphone sports a 48MP quad-camera setup, which also includes 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and 5MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 20MP front camera with 'selfie focus' for high-resolution selfies. The camera is equipped with a plethora of features that include Single Take that gives you multiple photo and video outputs with a single click, Night Mode, Hyperlapse, Super-Slow motion, Scene Optimiser and Flaw Detection.

