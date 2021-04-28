Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker officially launched its Galaxy M42 5G phone in India. The 5G device will be made available for sale in the country on May 1, 2021 via Amazon India and Samsung.com at an introductory price of Rs 19,999. As per a report, the Galaxy M42 5G costs Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The phone will be offered in two shades - Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

In terms of specifications, Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Knox Security and so much more, the #GalaxyM42 5G is all you need to live life at full throttle. The sale goes live on 1st May, 12 noon. Head to @amazonIN : https://t.co/2OwC6ybcHt or Samsung Online Store: https://t.co/H6trXgP9lp to get notified. — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 28, 2021

For optics, it comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP GM2 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro snapper and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The company claims that the device can deliver up to 36 hours of talk time, 22 hours of internet browsing and 34 hours of video playback on a single charge. The smartphone also comes loaded with features such as Security Knox and Samsung Pay.

