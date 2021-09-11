The South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a slew of mid-range smartphones in the country. The brand recently introduced the Galaxy A22 5G and the Galaxy A52s 5G. The brand is now gearing up to launch the Galaxy M52 5G that is likely to launch soon. The brand is yet to announce the launch date of the 5G phone. Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 With 5,000mAh Battery & Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

However, a few details of the upcoming 5G smartphone have been leaked online. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the render images of the Galaxy M52 5G. According to these details, the soon-to-be-launched Galaxy M52 5G will sport a hole-punch display upfront, which is likely to be an AMOLED screen. The phone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate panel with thin bezels. However, the chin looks pretty thick.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: MySmartPrice)

At the rear, the device will have vertical textured lines with a polycarbonate shell. The phone will sport a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash located within the rectangular-shaped camera module. Other specifications of the phone that previously suggest it would get a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 and Gorilla Glass 5.

It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For optics, there could be a 64MP primary camera. The front camera is expected to be a 32MP front camera. The device is said to boot on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

