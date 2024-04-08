New Delhi, April 8: Samsung has launched its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G in India. The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is the latest addition to the Samsung M series. The Galaxy M55 5G comes with advanced features and specifications to enhance the user experience of its customers.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G has been launched in India, equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor. The Galaxy M55 5G arrives as a mid-range smartphone segment in India. The smartphone comes with two colour options that include Denim Black and Light Green options. Realme P Series Launch Date: Smartphone Company Confirms To Launch New Models in India on April 15, Check Names and Their Processors.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, which is expected to deliver smooth and efficient performance. The Galaxy M55 5G boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The display of the smartphone features 1,000 nits of peak brightness with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the rear. The triple camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The Galaxy M55 5G also features a from camera with a 50MP sensor. The Galaxy M55 5G comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 45W fast charging capability. OPPO A3 Pro Launch Date Announced for China; Check Design, Specifications and Other Details of OPPO A2 Pro Successor Ahead of April 12.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Price and Sale Details

The Samsung Galaxy M55 starting price is set at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB and 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. The 12GB and 256GB variant costs Rs 32,999. The smartphone can be purchased from Samsung stores, Amazon and retail partners with an instant discount of Rs 2,000 available for customers who use Credit/Debit Cards from leading banks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2024 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).