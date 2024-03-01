Mumbai, March 1: Samsung Galaxy Ring was teased on January 17 along with the Galaxy S24 series smartphones. Samsung also unveiled its Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024, revealing features like heart rate, tracking movement during sleep, respiratory rate, and many others. The reports said the company also confirmed the details of the upcoming health trackers and the devices that will support features like battery sizes and more.

According to the report by 9to5 Google, the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be exclusive to smartphones with the Android operating system and will not be supported by iPhones. The report mentioned that the company revealed a few more details about its Samsung Galaxy Ring, like having a 14.5mAh battery in smaller models and a slightly higher 21.5mAh battery in larger models. Samsung smart ring's battery life will be functional for five to nine days. Samsung Galaxy Ring Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The report further highlighted that the smaller Samsung Galaxy Ring weigh 2.3 grams, and the largest weighs 2.9 grams. The report compared the weight of Samsung's smart ring with the famous Oura Ring, which weighs around 4 to 6 grams based on the size. The Galaxy Ring will be compatible with Samsung's Galaxy Phones and can be used side-by-side with the company's Galaxy Watch; however, reports say the ring will mainly be launched for Android smartphones, not iPhones.

The report said that Samsung is working to ensure that non-Galaxy smartphones with the Android operating system can use the Galaxy Ring. However, it reportedly means there will be no support for Samsung's new smart ring for iPhone users. The report hinted that the company hoped the Galaxy Ring might be enough for people to switch. The report said that Samsung's Senior Health Executive said that the company hopes that its devices are of such calibre that will make people switch. Xiaomi HyperOS Launched in India: Check List of Compatible Devices, Features and Other Details.

It is important to note that Samsung Galaxy Ring will be available for Android devices, not just for its Galaxy smartphones. However, whether or not the Galaxy Ring will be introduced for non-Android smartphones remains a question.

