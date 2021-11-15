Last week, we heard rumours and speculations regarding a few specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. Also, the device was spotted on the Geekbench website. Now, the marketing images of the device have been leaked online along with its key specifications. These marketing images were spotted by CoinBRS and were shared. As per the leaked images, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come in four shades - Black, Cream, Lavender and White. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Photo Credits: CoinBRS)

The handset will come with a triple rear camera system which looks similar to that of the Galaxy S21 lineup. At the front, there is a punch-hole cut for a selfie camera. A volume rocker and power button can be seen towards the right edge of the handset. As per the previous leaks, the Galaxy S21 FE is likely to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is said to come in two processor options - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and Exynos 2100 SoC depending on the region.

For optics, it might get a 64MP main camera, a depth sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there could be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The handset is expected to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and is likely to run on the Android 12 operating system. Connectivity options might include GPS, a USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 5G and 4G LTE. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to be launched in January during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

