Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is just a day away. During the event, the company is expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. Ahead of the launch, the South Korean tech company provided a sneak-peak of a new smartphone on its official Instagram account. As per a report, the teaser showcased the handset with triple rear cameras. Though the design of the phone looked similar to that of Galaxy S21, reports have claimed that it is Galaxy S21 FE. The Instagram post has been deleted now by Samsung. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price & Specifications Surface Online: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Photo Credits: Samsung)

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S21 FE is expected to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset could come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it will get a triple rear camera setup comprising a large primary shooter, a depth sensor and a wide-angle lens. At the front, there could be a 10MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Photo Credits: Onleaks x Voice)

The handset is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 4G LTE and a USB Type-C port. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be offered in a variety of colour options.

