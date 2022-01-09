The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which was recently unveiled, will be launched in India on January 10, 2022. The smartphone is already available for pre-booking in India, and interested buyers can pre-reserve the handset for a token amount of Rs 999 via the brand's India e-Store as well as the Samsung Shop app. The handset is up for pre-booking till January 10, 2022. The smartphone will go on sale starting January 11, 2022. Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Takes Shape in Latest Leaks.

The company also teased the arrival of the phone in India with its fastest chip. The India-spec Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be powered by an Exynos 2100 SoC. It's worth noting that the Galaxy S21 FE is already on sale in the UK market. It gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a triple rear camera setup with 30X zoom, 4,500mAh battery and more.

Customers pre-reserving the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will get a ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass,' which can be used to avail of a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2,699 for free. Moreover, buyers can also cancel the pre-reserve pass and avail 100 percent refund.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be priced in India from Rs 52,000. As for specifications, the handset will carry a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The India-bound t model could be powered by an Exynos 2100 chipset. For photography, there is a triple rear camera module that comprises a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The front camera is a 32MP selfie shooter for selfies and video calls.

*Drumrolls* The Fan edition is back! 😎 We took what you love most and built the ultimate fan-inspired phone! Watch out fam, for the #GalaxyS21FE 5G and get ready to experience your everyday passions to the fullest. Learn more: https://t.co/unD5T1LncL. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/dlJ0H9hNWE — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 5, 2022

The phone is said to get a 4,500mAh battery supporting 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It is also expected to get the brand's Wireless PowerShare feature to help wirelessly charge other devices. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It will run on Android 12 with One UI 4 on top.

