Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, will officially introduce the Galaxy S22 Series at its unpacked event next month. The Galaxy S22 Series will comprise Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models. The company is also said to unveil the Galaxy Tab S8 Series along with the Galaxy S22 Series. Ahead of its launch, both devices are now available for pre-order in the US. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Spotted on Italian E-Retailers: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-order (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The Samsung US website has listed both the devices - Galaxy S22 Series and Galaxy Tab S8 Series for pre-order. Samsung is also offering an extra $50 Samsung credit which can be used to purchase other Galaxy products. Samsung is yet to confirm the date of its Galaxy unpacked event. According to a report, the Galaxy S22 Series will come in two processor options - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200, depending on the region.

All models are said to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Ultra model is speculated to come with an S Pen. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8+ might come with a 12.4-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to pack a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Tab S8 Ultra is rumoured to come with an 11,200mAh battery, a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

