Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has been set for February 9, 2022. During the event, the company will introduce the highly anticipated Galaxy S22 Series. Samsung could also unveil the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup along with the Galaxy S22 Series. The Galaxy S22 Series will comprise Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra models. Ahead of their launch, the prices of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Series and Tab S8 Series have been leaked online. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series & Galaxy Tab S8 Series Now Available for Pre-Order in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series (Photo Credits: Samsung)

A tipster Anthony who goes by the username of TheGalox_ on Twitter has revealed that the vanilla model of the Galaxy S22 will be priced at $799, whereas the Galaxy S22 Plus will cost $999. The top-end model, i.e Galaxy S22 Ultra will retail at $1,199. All three variants are said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Photo Credits: Lets Go Digital)

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 Series will consist of Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. According to the tipster, the Galaxy Tab S8 model will be priced at $649, whereas the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be sold at $1,099.

