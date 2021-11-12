Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S22 Series soon. The Galaxy S22 Series could comprise Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models. Samsung has launched two separate models of the Galaxy S Series, for different markets every year. The Qualcomm powered Galaxy S Series arrives in the US market, whereas the Exynos SoC model launches in the global market. But according to a report, Samsung will not follow this method for the Galaxy S22 Series. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench.

The report also suggests that Samsung will launch the upcoming Galaxy S22 Series in India with a Snapdragon processor instead of Exynos. As per a report from Android Police, the South Korean smartphone maker will launch the Snapdragon 898-powered Galaxy S22 Series in Asia, Africa and the US. Europe, the UK and the rest of the countries will get the Exynos 2200-powered models.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series was said to be launched in January next year but the latest report hints that the company might introduce it on February 8, 2022, at 10 am ET (8.30 pm IST). All models of the Galaxy S22 Series are rumoured to go on sale from February 18, with Pre-orders to begin after the launch.

