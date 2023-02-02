New Delhi, February 2 : Hours after the global launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series at the Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung has officially launched the flagship smartphones in India.

The Galaxy S23 lineup comprises of three handsets - the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As the India prices of these smartphones are also officially announced now, let’s take detailed look at this trio. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphones Launched Globally; Here’s All That You Need To Know.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series – India Price Details, Colour Options and Availability:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India:

The top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a starting price of Rs 1,24,999 for the 12GB RAM / 256GB storage base variant, while its 12GB RAM / 512GB and 12GB RAM / 1TB storage variants have been priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,54,999, respectively.

The galaxy S23 Ultra is available in three colour options – Phantom Black, Green and Cream. More colour options such as Graphite, Lime, Red and Sky Blue are available on the Ultra model, exclusively on Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Price in India:

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ (Plus) 8GB RAM / 256GB internal storage variant costs Rs 94,999, while the 8GB RAM / 512GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 10,4,999. The Galaxy S23 Plus is offered in two colour options - Phantom Black and Cream.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in India:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 vanilla 8GB RAM / 128GB storage base variant is tagged at Rs 74,999, while the 8GB RAM / 256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,999. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in four colour options - Phantom Black, Green, Cream and Lavender.

All the three models of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series are available for pre-orders from February 2 across all leading online and offline retail stores in India. Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphones To Be Manufactured in India.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series – Specifications & Features :

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra flaunts a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120hz screen refresh rate. The device comes with support for S Pen.

The Ultra model gets powered by a customised version of Qualcomm’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for enhanced performance backed by 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage and comes in three configurations mentioned above.

The top-end device features a quad camera setup at the back. It comes with an in-house massive 200 MP primary camera teamed with two 10 MP telephoto lenses, and a 12 MP ultrawide snapper. A capable 50 MP front facing camera takes care of impressive selfies and video calling needs.

The device packs in 5000mAh battery with wired and wireless fast charging support. It runs on Android 13 with the One UI 5.1 skip on top. The handset supports real time Ray Tracing and comes with Vapor Cooling Chamber, display protection, and dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Specs :

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and the S23 vanilla feature similar design. The Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, while the Galaxy S23 gets a smaller 6.1-inch screen.

The S23 Plus and S23 vanilla, both get powered by Qualcomm’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed by 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The S23 Plus comes in two configurations, while the S23 gets three variants, all mentioned above. Both the smartphones run on the Android 13 OS topped with the One UI 5.1 skip.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 handsets offer triple primary rear camera with a 50 MP primary snapper teamed with a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 10 MP telephoto lens.

The S23 Plus draws its juice from a 4700mAh battery pack, while the Galaxy S23 packs in a smaller 3900mAh battery. Both the devices come with fast charging support out-of-the-box.

