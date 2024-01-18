New Delhi, January 18: Samsung has expanded its Galaxy smartphone series with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. These much-anticipated smartphone models were launched globally during the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 and available on sale from January 31. The event was live-streamed and watched in India at 11:30 PM yesterday.

For tech enthusiasts and users interested in comparisons, here is a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is beneficial. Similarly, checking the comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 can also provide valuable information about these smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Check Full Comparison of Two Flagship Models of Galaxy S Series, Know Difference of Specifications, Features and Price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The display of Galaxy S23 Plus is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The smartphone has an IP68 rating for its resistance to dust and water. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus includes a front camera with 12 MP, a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto lens of 10MP. The Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus comes with an Exynos 2400 processor. With a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 Plus display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus comes with an IP68 rating. The smartphone camera setup includes a front camera of 12MP. On the back, the wide-angle camera comes with a 50MP lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with dual telephoto capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is powered by a 4900mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S24:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and features a 6.1-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. The Galaxy S23 is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The front camera is a 12 MP sensor, while the rear camera setup includes a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The device is backed by a 3900mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features an Exynos 2400 processor. The smartphone boasts a 6.2-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability. The Galaxy S24 comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Samsung Galaxy S24 also features an FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The camera setup of Galaxy S24 includes a 12 MP front camera, a 50 MP wide-angle camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10 MP dual telephoto lens. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by a 4000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24+, Samsung Galaxy S24 Launched, Company Opens Pre-Booking for ‘Made in India’ Smartphones; Check Prices and Sale Details.

Price Comparison:

The variants and prices of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S24 are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus:

8GB+256GB - Rs 94,999

8GB+512GB - Rs 1,04,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus:

12GB+256GB - Rs 99,999

12GB+512GB - Rs 1,09,999

Samsung Galaxy S23:

8GB+128GB - Rs 74,999

8GB+256GB - Rs 79,999

Samsung Galaxy S24:

8GB+256GB - Rs 79,999

8GB+512GB - Rs 89,999

