New Delhi, November 3: Samsung Galaxy S24 is the new flagship smartphone series soon to launch globally and in India. The Galaxy S24 series is the successor of the most popular Samsung Galaxy S23 series, launched in February 2023. The new Samsung smartphones in this series were rumoured to launch in 2024. However, recent reports suggest that Samsung will launch its flagship smartphones as early as January 17, 2024.

Samsung S24 Series has been rumoured for many months to arrive in India, but the company has yet to share details about its launch, design, features and specifications. Samsung's S24 Series will likely compete with the iPhone 15 models regarding best camera, performance, design, display, and other segments. Samsung has yet to reveal the details about its upcoming flagship smartphone, but here is everything you should know ahead of the launch. Is your iPhone Safe? Here Are Some Signs You Should Look For To Check If Your Apple iPhone Is Hacked or Not.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Expected Specifications and Features:

Samsung is rumoured to introduce its new Galaxy S24 smartphones with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. According to reports, the smartphone will also launch with an Exynos processor, depending on the location. The reports say that Samsung's Galaxy S24 series will introduce S24, S24 Plus, and the most anticipated S24 Ultra. The devices may run on the Android 14 with the company's One UI 6. POCO C65 Launch on November 5: Check Display, Storage and Price Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones are rumoured to launch with a 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP camera setup with a 12MP front-facing camera. The S24 series is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery with up to 45W fast-charging support and a 6.8-inch QHD+ display. It is expected to be an AMOLED LTPO Display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The devices in the series may use the Titanium frame instead of the Aluminium frame used in the previous S23 series. Samsung will soon announce the date and teaser for its upcoming Galaxy S24 smartphones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).